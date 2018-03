Dad refuses to pick kids up from school in case of Obamania

By Nhung Nguyen May 30, 2016 | 01:53 pm GMT+7

A man in Ho Chi Minh City was captured on camera refusing his wife’s request to pick up their kids from school as he was determined to get a glimpse of Obama’s motorcade. Let’s hope he's still allowed back in the house now the U.S. president has left.