Trudeau calls Canadian hostage execution a "cold-blooded murder"

By Reuters/Ashraf Fahim   April 26, 2016 | 08:44 am GMT+7
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirms that Canadian hostage John Ridsdel, a former mining executive, has been executed by Abu Sayyaf militants in the Philippines.
