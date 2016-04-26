Politics, continuity and casting behind Marvel's 'Civil War'

By Reuters April 26, 2016 | 09:59 am GMT+7

Joe and Anthony Russo discuss the issues surrounding bringing 'Captain America: Civil War' to screens, and how they oversaw the casting of the new Spider-Man.



With glowing reviews, big budget effects and a cast of colorful superheroes played by famous faces, 'Captain America: Civil War' looks set to be the first summer blockbuster of 2016. As the title suggests, civil war breaks out in the superheroes' Avengers camp when they are asked to sign a United Nations treaty to ensure they are kept in check following the collateral damage caused in the previous films in the various Marvel franchises. The treaty causes internal politics within the group and the superheroes are divided into two camps.



Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo are once again at the helm of 'Captain America' after directing and writing 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', which made over $700 million worldwide. One of the greatest challenges facing the brothers was not only to introduce Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) ahead of his Marvel cinematic universe solo movie but more importantly to bring the fan favorite Spider-Man into the fold. The web-slinging character is owned by Sony Pictures, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Fiege negotiated an agreement where Peter Parker could be introduced in Disney's 'Captain America: Civil War' before headlining Sony's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2017. Getting the character involved in 'Civil War' was a crucial choice for the directors.



After an "exhaustive process" including screentesting actors alongside both leads Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., the brothers picked British actor Tom Holland. "Tom not only brings the right youthful quality to the character, he has a real physicality to him," explained Joe Russo. "He's a gymnast and he can execute things in a way that other people can't and these characters are really physical. They're about as physical as it gets from an acting standpoint and you have to be able to e