VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Sinkhole in the middle of intersection in China

By Reuters   April 26, 2016 | 05:58 am GMT+7
State media releases surveillance video showing a sinkhole appearing in the middle of a busy intersection in eastern China.

A surveillance video that showed a sinkhole appearing at a busy intersection in Hangzhou, China, was released by state media on Saturday (April 23).

The video showed a police officer putting traffic cones around what appeared to be a crack in the road, diverting traffic around it.

Two minutes after the cones were in place, a sinkhole of about 20 square metres (215 square feet) appeared, state broadcaster CCTV said.

It added that there were no injuries, and no vehicles were damaged.
Tags: china sinkhole
 
View more

ESA launches satellite to monitor climate change

Suspected Islamists kill Bangladeshi gay activist working for US embassy

Trudeau calls Canadian hostage execution a "cold-blooded murder"

Late singer Prince music tops Billboard charts

 
go to top