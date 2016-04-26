Sinkhole in the middle of intersection in China

By Reuters April 26, 2016 | 05:58 am GMT+7

State media releases surveillance video showing a sinkhole appearing in the middle of a busy intersection in eastern China.



A surveillance video that showed a sinkhole appearing at a busy intersection in Hangzhou, China, was released by state media on Saturday (April 23).



The video showed a police officer putting traffic cones around what appeared to be a crack in the road, diverting traffic around it.



Two minutes after the cones were in place, a sinkhole of about 20 square metres (215 square feet) appeared, state broadcaster CCTV said.



It added that there were no injuries, and no vehicles were damaged.