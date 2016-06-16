VnExpress International
Riot police disperse England fans in Lille

By Reuters   June 16, 2016 | 11:05 am GMT+7
French riot police charge groups of rowdy, chanting English soccer fans on the eve of England's Euro 2016 game against Wales
Tags: Euro 2016 England fan
 
