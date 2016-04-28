Klopp pleased to see Hillsborough justice

April 28, 2016 | 09:53 am GMT+7

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp welcomes the inquest result that concluded the 96 Liverpool fans were "unlawful killed" in the 1989 Hillsborough crush and hails the victims' families for their perseverence.



Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp says:



"Well I think most of these things have already been said. What I could see, it was a very big moment for all the families and I'm really pleased for them and really happy for them. Finally they got the justice they wanted so I'm really happy. Twenty seven years is an unbelievable long time, but it shows all of us that if you feel ready to fight for the truth and are patient enough to wait for the moment then it can happen. I am very pleased for all of them, it was a great moment."



STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Wedensday (April 27) paid tribute to the families who, for 27 years, fought to get justice for the 96 Liverpool fans who died in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster.



On Tuesday (April 26), after two years of hearings into Britain's worst sporting disaster, an inquest concluded the 96 fans were "unlawful killed", a decision that could pave the way for prosecutions.



"It was a very big moment for all the families and I'm really pleased for them and really happy for them. Finally they got the justice they wanted so I'm really happy," Klopp said at a news conference in Spain, ahead of his side's first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday (April 28) against Villarreal.



