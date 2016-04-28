British athletes model kit for Rio Olympics

By Reuters April 28, 2016 | 04:42 pm GMT+7

With 100 days to go to the Rio Olympics, fashion designer Stella McCartney unveils Olympic clothing for Team GB.



Team GB's prospective Olympic and Paralympic athletes walked on stage in London on Wednesday (April 27) to model the strip for the Rio Olympics, which has been designed for the second time by designer Stella McCartney.



The running vests, rugby jerseys, swimming trunks and casual jackets sport variations of heraldic devices such as lions and unicorns and other creatures plucked from the national coats of arms.



Swimmer Chris Walker-Hebborn said he liked the heraldic designs throughout the range of clothing.



"I really like what they have done with the coat of arms you know, coming up with their own design and using that throughout the kit," he said.



There are 100 days until the Rio Olympics begin, on August 5, with the Paralympic Games following on September 7.