Ellen's happy about finally "Finding Dory"

By Reuters   June 9, 2016 | 07:12 pm GMT+7
Ellen DeGeneres was all smiles Wednesday night (June 8) as she arrived at the Hollywood premiere of Disney Pixar's "Finding Dory" - a premiere that she honestly thought she would never see. "I'm just excited that it is finally here because I never thought it would happen," said DeGeneres, since the sequel to "Finding Nemo" comes 13 years after the original film. "Finding Dory" picks up with Dory living happily in the reef with Marlin and Nemo about a year after their life-changing adventure. When Dory suddenly remembers that she has a family out there who may be looking for her, she recruits Marlin and Nemo for a life-changing adventure across the ocean. The film also stars Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill and Eugene Levy.
