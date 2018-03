Bike-packing: coolest way to travel in Vietnam

If you are still hesitating about your plans to visit Vietnam, this video may help you decide.

Emanuel Hänsenberger, 24, and Fabian Seiler, 25, from Switzerland, who were also inspired to come to the Southeast Asian country by a tourist’s video on Youtube, spent 4 weeks traveling over 1,700 kilometers from Hanoi to Saigon by motorbike.