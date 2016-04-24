VnExpress International
Australian MP sets river on fire, blames fracking

April 24, 2016 | 04:07 pm GMT+7
An Australian Greens MP sets fire to a river to show what he says is the apparent impact of the coal seam gas industry and fracking operations nearby.

Australian lawmaker Jeremy Buckingham is putting a lighter to a river in Queensland.

"Unbelievable, a river on fire," he says. "Don't let it burn the boat."

He wants to show the apparent impact of the coal seam gas industry and fracking operations nearby.

"Sometimes a picture says a thousand words. Have a look at this, the Condamine River in South West Queensland on fire, the fracking just a kilometre away, methane coming up and now the river is alight. Unbelievable, the most incredible thing I've seen, a tragedy in the Murray-Darling Basin," Buckingham says.
