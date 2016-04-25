Mahrez named player of the year

By Reuters April 25, 2016 | 08:17 am GMT+7

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez was named English soccer's Professional Footballers Association Player of the Year on Sunday (April 24), beating competition from team-mates Jamie Vardy as well as Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil to the prize.



Mahrez has been one of the main reasons behind Leicester's phenomenal rise to the top of the English Premier League, sitting eight points clear with three games remaining.



Earlier in the day, the Algerian scored the first goal in his side's 4-0 demolition of Swansea City that lifts Leicester to the brink of what would be their first ever title in England's top flight.



Mahrez, signed from French side Le Havre in 2014, has illuminated the Premier League this season, scoring 17 goals and assisting 11 in a glorious season.



He added that it was an honour to receive an award that has previously been won by greats such as Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney.



Tottenham are in second place in the Premier League and will look to close the gap on the Foxes when they play their game in hand on Monday (April 25) against West Brom.



To do so, Tottenham will be looking to their 20-year-old midfielder Dele Alli, who claimed the Young Player of the Year award on Sunday.



However, with Spurs preparing for their crucial clash with West Brom, Alli couldn't pick up the award, which was instead recieved by Tottenham great Ossie Ardiles.



Speaking via video link, Alli said he was delighted to pick up the award.



Alli, who only made his Tottenham debut at the beginning of this season, has burst onto the scene as Spurs have challenged for their first title since 1961.



Alli, who has scored ten goals and assisted nine in his first season in the Premier League, looks set to feature for England at the European Championships this summer in a miraculous rise for a player who just a year ago wo