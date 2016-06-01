VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Amber Heard reports Depp to police: lawyers

By Reuters/Rollo Ross   June 1, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7
Actress Amber Heard has given a statement to Los Angeles police accusing estranged husband Johnny Depp of domestic violence, her lawyers said on May 31.
Tags: Amber Heard Johnny Depp domestic violence
 
View more

At least four workers killed in deadly collapse at South Korea subway construction site

Search expands for Japanese boy left in forest

Say what? Hacked road signs get political

Syrian child rescued from rubble after Idlib airstrike

 
go to top