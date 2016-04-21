Milik brace sends Ajax top

By Reuters April 21, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7

Ajax Amsterdam moved back on top of the Dutch Eredivisie on goal difference with two games remaining with a routine 2-0 victory over Heerenveen on Wednesday (April 20).



Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik scored twice in six second half minutes to move Ajax above PSV Eindhoven, who had won on Tuesday (April 19).



After a dull first half of few chances, referee Serdar Gozubuyuk awarded Ajax a soft penalty for a handball by Heerenveen defender Kenneth Otigba after 57 minutes. It is the second time this week that Ajax have benefited from a favourable penalty decision after a late penalty gave them an equalizer in their match on Sunday.



Milik stepped up to score the penalty and was on the scoresheet again just minutes later, sweeping home Mitchel Dijks' cross.



With two matches to go, Ajax and PSV are both on 78 points at the top of the table, but Ajax have a goal difference six better than their rivals.