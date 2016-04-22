VnExpress International
China anti-doping centre says WADA suspension relates to two false negative results

April 22, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7
Participants talk before the start of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Symposium for Anti-Doping Organizations in Lausanne March 24, 2015. : REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE/FILES

Beijing's state anti-doping laboratory said it has received notice of a suspension from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after it was found to have submitted two false negative results during blind tests conducted in October last year.

The laboratory received a four-month suspension beginning from Thursday, the China Anti-Doping Agency said in a statement on its website on Friday. It said it would make changes and resume testing after obtaining WADA clearance.

An official who answered the phone at the China Anti-Doping Agency said the laboratory planned to make a further statement through China's official Xinhua News Agency.

WADA said on Friday that it had suspended the laboratory after finding that it had failed to comply with international standards, without giving further details.

