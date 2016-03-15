VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Fighting for luck at spring festival

By Pham Van   March 15, 2016 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
It is a fight to the finish to secure a year of good fortune at the traditional festival.
Tags: Vietnam Festival
 
View more

Mango shake craze in Ho Chi Minh City

Monk raises rescued monkeys

Ho Chi Minh City apologizes to tourist robbed on street

History text overlooks 1979 border war with China

 
go to top