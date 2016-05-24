The most read Vietnamese newspaper
War exhibition delivers messages of peace in Ho Chi Minh City
The U.S. anti-war movement comes alive in a series of pictures, posters and news articles.
Vietnamese survivors remember My Lai massacre with horror and confusion
Some people are trying to let things go, but others say they will never forget.
Vietnamese veteran returns from the grave after 33 years
His 87-year-old mother fainted when the son she thought had died on the battlefield walked back into her life.
February 23, 2018 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Trump using racial slurs in Congress at meeting with veterans
He referred to 'Pocahontas' when talking to Native American WWII veterans...
November 28, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7
South Korea seeks to calm Vietnam after controversial remarks by president
President Moon Jae-in's speech that honored South Korean veterans of the Vietnam War was met with criticism.
June 14, 2017 | 09:58 am GMT+7
Vietnam criticizes S.Korea President's remarks to honor war veterans
President Moon Jae-in honored earlier this month South Korean soldiers, including those who fought in the Vietnam War.
June 12, 2017 | 11:48 pm GMT+7
Myanmar scraps screening of film critical of military's past
The abrupt cancellation of the screening of a film critical of Myanmar's military has exposed sensitivities over portrayal of the army as the country deals with the legacy of 49 ...
June 15, 2016 | 08:08 pm GMT+7
Against a backdrop of motorcycles, Trump pledges to help veterans
In a move to bolster support among veterans, Republican Donald Trump joined a leather-jacket-wearing, motorcycle-riding crowd in Washington on Sunday to honor fighters who served ...
May 30, 2016 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Vietnamese and Americans are "getting along as human beings": Obama
Vietnamese and American war veterans who "had the courage not only to fight, but, more importantly, had the courage to make peace" have greatly helped to build relations between ...
May 24, 2016 | 02:53 pm GMT+7
