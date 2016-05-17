VnExpress International
Finding a new home for Saigon’s street vendors

The city is trying to rehome the food vendors who have been evicted by District 1's sidewalk campaign.

Action/Cut: Vietnam seizes two boats in Ha Long Bay after turf-war fight video goes viral

It's like a scene from a cheap action flick. While the internet has found it funny, local authorities say such an ...

Philippine vendors cashing in on Duterte election win

Be it "DU30" car plates or "The Punisher" T-shirts, Filipinos have been snapping up any merchandise they can featuring President-elect Rodrigo Duterte.
May 17, 2016 | 07:29 pm GMT+7
 
