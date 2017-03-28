VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Action/Cut: Vietnam seizes two boats in Ha Long Bay after turf-war fight video goes viral

By Minh Cuong   March 28, 2017 | 11:12 am GMT+7

It's like a scene from a cheap action flick. While the internet has found it funny, local authorities say such an act must be punished.

Police in northern Vietnam have seized two wooden boats in Ha Long Bay after a video of them chasing  each other went viral last week.

In the video, a man on one of the boats can be seen throwing long sticks at people on the other, smaller boat in an apparent turf-war fight.

Witnessses said there was a lot of shouting and the chase lasted for two minutes until the smaller boat sought shelter behind a cruise ship.

It's believed that the boats, which sold goods in the bay, were fighting over territory and tourists.

Police said the smaller boat has not been registered properly.

The owners of the two vessels are expected to face cash fines, but a specific amount has not been announced.

Ha Long Bay is one of the top attractions in Vietnam, and within it exists a thriving ecosystem of tourist services, including illegal tours and vending activities.

Local authorities have been trying to clean up these activities after there were reports of vendors pursuing cruise ships and disturbing tourists.

Quang Ninh Province received 8.3 million visitors last year, up 7 percent from 2015, according to official data. Of those visitors, there were 3.5 million foreigners and most of them, if not all, probably visited Ha Long Bay, the main draw in the province.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Ha Long Bay vendor boat
 
Read more
In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Eat like a local at this Saigon night market

Eat like a local at this Saigon night market

Breaking trans barriers one barbell at a time in Vietnam

Breaking trans barriers one barbell at a time in Vietnam

Giant turtle statue proposal fails to float Hanoi's boat

Giant turtle statue proposal fails to float Hanoi's boat

Vietnam ranks second best place in the world to teach English

Vietnam ranks second best place in the world to teach English

Return of Chinese tour scam puts northern Vietnamese province on alert

Return of Chinese tour scam puts northern Vietnamese province on alert

Vietnam Airlines gets down to the beat with new promo video

Vietnam Airlines gets down to the beat with new promo video

Illegal zipline makes authorities swing into action in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Illegal zipline makes authorities swing into action in Vietnam's Central Highlands

 
go to top