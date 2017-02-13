VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag utility
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Construction execs get up to 2 years in jail over ruptures to notorious Hanoi water pipeline

They were found responsible for the Song Da pipeline rupturing 18 times in less than 5 years, causing losses worth nearly $750,000.

Vietnam province says yes to new hydropower plants in rumbling earthquake zone

Dismissing safety and environmental fears, Quang Nam's chairman says a stable power supply is vital.

Hanoi’s notorious water pipe breaks again

Many executives from the state-owned construction firm are facing trial for repeated ruptures since 2012.
June 19, 2017 | 09:38 am GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City spills 30 percent of clean water through leaking pipes

Thousands of families in outlying districts are forced to depend on ground water.
February 13, 2017 | 11:13 am GMT+7
 
go to top