19,000 Vietnamese lack access to clean water as supply project abandoned

This water supply plant was supposed to be finished by the first quarter this year to provide clean water to more than 19,000 people in Thanh Hoa Province in north central Vietnam, but it has been left half-finished for more than a year now. The project is deemed highly necessary as natural water sources in the area have been contaminated.
Thanh Hoa started the project in October, 2014 to provide clean water for three communes in Yen Dinh District. It covers 12 square meters (over 14,300 square yards) and was calculated to cost more than VND80 billion ($3.5 million), including VND66 billion from the central government and the rest from the province’s budget.
This is one of the tanks for the plant. The project has been left untouched since April last year as the province was unable to pay the contractor.
Le Dai Minh, an official, said the government funded VND37 billion for the project last year, and another VND5 billion earlier this year. The province still owes the contractor money for parts which are already finished.
Reservoirs for the water plant are now used by farmers to bathe their cattle. Truong Cong Hoa, a commune chairman, said the late progress of this project has caused dispute among locals. “We have reported the situation to higher authorities a few times but nothing has happened.”