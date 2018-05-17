VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

19,000 Vietnamese lack access to clean water as supply project abandoned

By Le Hoang   May 17, 2018 | 02:11 pm GMT+7

Lack of funding from the government prevented the contractor from continuing the job.

This water supply plant was supposed to be finished by the first quarter this year to provide clean water for more than 19,000 people in Thanh Hoa Province in north central Vietnam, but it has been left half-finished for more than a year now.

This water supply plant was supposed to be finished by the first quarter this year to provide clean water to more than 19,000 people in Thanh Hoa Province in north central Vietnam, but it has been left half-finished for more than a year now. The project is deemed highly necessary as natural water sources in the area have been contaminated.
Thanh Hoa Province started the project in October, 2014 to provide clean water for three communes in Yen Dinh District . It covers 12 square meters (over 14,300 square yards) and was calculated to cost more than VND80 billion ($3.5 million), including VND66 billion from the government and the rest from the provinces budget.

Thanh Hoa started the project in October, 2014 to provide clean water for three communes in Yen Dinh District. It covers 12 square meters (over 14,300 square yards) and was calculated to cost more than VND80 billion ($3.5 million), including VND66 billion from the central government and the rest from the province’s budget.
This is one of the tank for the plant, which is said to be necessary because the source of natural water in the area has been contaminated. The project has been left untouched since April last year as the province was unable to pay the contractor.

This is one of the tanks for the plant. The project has been left untouched since April last year as the province was unable to pay the contractor.
Le Dai Minh, a provincial official, said the government funded VND37 billion for the project last year, and then VND5 billion earlier this year. As the province could not pay for the parts that have already finished, the contractor could not continue their job, he said.

Le Dai Minh, an official, said the government funded VND37 billion for the project last year, and another VND5 billion earlier this year. The province still owes the contractor money for parts which are already finished.
The lakes to keep water for filtering are now become ponds for locals to shower their cattle. Truong Cong Hoa, a commune chairman, said the late progress of this project has caused dispute among locals. We have report the situation to higher authorities more than a few times but nothing has changed.ption]

Reservoirs for the water plant are now used by farmers to bathe their cattle. Truong Cong Hoa, a commune chairman, said the late progress of this project has caused dispute among locals. “We have reported the situation to higher authorities a few times but nothing has happened.”
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Thanh Hoa water supply Vietnam government utility access clean water
 
Read more
Captain Sidewalk hits Saigon streets again

Captain Sidewalk hits Saigon streets again

Drastic plastic: Vietnam beach awash with tide of blue waste

Drastic plastic: Vietnam beach awash with tide of blue waste

Formula One excited by Vietnam possibilities, says chief executive

Formula One excited by Vietnam possibilities, says chief executive

HCMC's deputy leader to face punishments over approval of cheap public land sale

HCMC's deputy leader to face punishments over approval of cheap public land sale

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

Vietnam Party watchdog fingers information ministers for $307 million loss in TV acquisition

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

 
go to top