urban planning
Eco-dreamin': Living in limbo on Saigon's green peninsula
Plans to transform a peninsula into an ecological urban haven were unveiled way back in 1992, but remain mostly on paper.
From traffic jams to floods, can Indonesia's 'Big Durian' be fixed?
Jakarta could set as an example of planning failure that countries in Southeast Asia might as well learn from.
Saigon's 'smart city' plan met with skepticism by locals
'Now all we can see is a city filled with floods and trash. There is no vision for a smart city.'
October 07, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Living with the floods in southern Vietnam
Hundreds of families are left under water every time it rains due to highway upgrade work.
October 05, 2017 | 04:49 pm GMT+7
Top place team bag $100,000 from competition to solve traffic congestion in Hanoi
Details of their plan will remain a secret until all is revealed at an upcoming press conference.
September 10, 2017 | 11:12 am GMT+7
Life falling apart in Saigon slum
Dozens of families are holding out for more resettlement money before they leave the crumbling Nguyen Kieu area.
August 30, 2017 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
Should Vietnam rebuild its largest city?
Following VnExpress International’s call for discussion on how to solve gridlock in Hanoi and Saigon, one reader suggests looking at Paris, Barcelona and Melbourne.
August 22, 2017 | 09:27 pm GMT+7
The jamming debate: How to unclog streets in Hanoi and Saigon?
The government has spoken and so have experts and residents; but just like the notorious traffic, the debate is going nowhere.
August 21, 2017 | 05:39 pm GMT+7
What lies ahead for Saigon’s once-feared slum?
Residents have been left in limbo for the past 17 years waiting for the bulldozers to come steaming in.
August 08, 2017 | 04:42 pm GMT+7
Lawyers challenge Hanoi’s plan to ban motorbikes
'The city seems to be focusing more on imposing a ban than offering a real solution.'
June 19, 2017 | 11:12 am GMT+7
Fate of golf course next to Saigon airport hangs in the balance
The government has halted all construction activities at the controversial course, which many experts say shouldn't have existed.
June 13, 2017 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
Hanoi gets dizzy from unplanned planning
High-rise buildings have sprung up at a staggering rate across Vietnam’s capital.
January 09, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
Saigon and flooding: A match made in hell
Saigon and flooding: A match made in hell.
September 19, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's tallest skyscraper to tower over Hanoi
A 108-storey financial tower in Hanoi will become Vietnam’s tallest building when it is completed, adding to the country’s construction boom, according to the city’s urban ...
June 24, 2016 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
