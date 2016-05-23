VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Uncle Ho's Stilt House
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Obama visits Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House

Barack Obama is the first U.S president to visit Uncle Ho's Stilt House.

Obama to visit Ho Chi Minh's Stilt House today

Barack Obama is scheduled to be the first U.S president to visit Uncle Ho's Stilt House today.
 
go to top