VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Uber Vietnam
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Uber takes HCMC’s tax department to court over $2.3 mln bill

It's the second lawsuit the company has filed as it attempts to avoid what it claims to be undue fees.

Vietnam second fastest growing Uber market

More than 15,000 people have registered to be an Uber driver in Vietnam, making the country the second fastest ...
 
go to top