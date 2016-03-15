Vietnam second fastest growing Uber market

"At the end of 2014, there were only 300 drivers in the Uber network, but now the figure is as much as 15,000, of which 50 percent drive quite often,” said Dung.

Waiting times have also fallen from five minutes on average to three minutes in Ho Chi Minh City and 3.5 minutes in Hanoi, just slower than San Francisco at 2.5 minutes, Dung added.

From March 2, Uber Vietnam dropped their fares by 15 percent, in line with the price slide of oil products in Vietnam. In 2016, Uber expects to apply a 100 percent cash payment system in Vietnam rather than the current 70 percent.