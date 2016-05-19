VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag U.S. bilateral
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

From foes to business partners: two decades of Vietnam - U.S. relations

Since 1995, when the embargo was abolished, Vietnam and the United States of America have grown to become important trade partners. The U.S. is now ...
 
go to top