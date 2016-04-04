The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Fire-dancing tribe exorcise the demons in northern Vietnam
Young men hotfoot it through the flames as part of the Pa Then's spring festival.
Vietnamese archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old cemetery hidden in a cavern
The expedition team found dozens of archaeological relics, mainly pottery, stone tools, human teeth and bone ...
Playing with fire: exorcising demons in Vietnam
The ceremony is a proud display of culture, defined by a belief that everything in the universe possesses a soul.
February 17, 2017 | 04:27 pm GMT+7
Thousands of houses damaged in freak hail storm
Five houses collapsed and more than 2000 rooftops was punctured during a storm that brought down the largest hailstones to hit Vietnam in the last 30 years.
April 04, 2016 | 05:50 pm GMT+7
