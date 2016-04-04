Thousands of houses damaged in freak hail storm

The hail punctured a rooftop, photo by Hoang Thao.

Over 300 hectares of rice and 300 hectares of corn were damaged in the northwestern province of Tuyen Quang, added Nguyen Van Nong, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“We are examining the damage and will subsidize locals to help them repair their roofs,” Nong said.

The biggest hail storm in 30 years slammed down on April 3 for nearly 10 minutes.

Hailstones up to 4-8 centimeters in diameter, photo by San San.

Meteorological stations in Tuyen Quang said that the province also recorded rainfall in some areas with showers, strong thunderstorms and high winds.