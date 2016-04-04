VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Thousands of houses damaged in freak hail storm

By Bui Hong Nhung, Hoang Phuong   April 4, 2016 | 05:50 pm GMT+7

Five houses collapsed and more than 2000 rooftops was punctured during a storm that brought down the largest hailstones to hit Vietnam in the last 30 years.

thousands-of-houses-damaged-after-largest-hailstone-in-30-years

The hail punctured a rooftop, photo by Hoang Thao.

Over 300 hectares of rice and 300 hectares of corn were damaged in the northwestern province of Tuyen Quang, added Nguyen Van Nong, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“We are examining the damage and will subsidize locals to help them repair their roofs,” Nong said.

The biggest hail storm in 30 years slammed down on April 3 for nearly 10 minutes.

thousands-of-houses-damaged-after-largest-hailstone-in-30-years-1

Hailstones up to 4-8 centimeters in diameter, photo by San San.

Meteorological stations in Tuyen Quang said that the province also recorded rainfall in some areas with showers, strong thunderstorms and high winds.

Tags: hailstone Tuyen Quang
 
Read more
Vietnam congratulates Myanmar’s new foreign minister

Vietnam congratulates Myanmar’s new foreign minister

Vietnam pledges to prevent illegal fishing

Vietnam pledges to prevent illegal fishing

Agriculture minister apologizes after food safety comments

Agriculture minister apologizes after food safety comments

Vietnam stops illegal Chinese fishing activities during 17-day patrol

Vietnam stops illegal Chinese fishing activities during 17-day patrol

US citizens offered one-year visas to Vietnam

US citizens offered one-year visas to Vietnam

Vietnam to appoint new prime minister this week

Vietnam to appoint new prime minister this week

Army general nominated as vice chairman of National Assembly

Army general nominated as vice chairman of National Assembly

Deputy PM urges swift repairs to vital railway bridge

Deputy PM urges swift repairs to vital railway bridge

 
go to top