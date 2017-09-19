VnExpress International
Vietnam's ex-president and wife make surprise visit to charity eatery

Truong Tan Sang and his wife paid a rare public visit to a charity eatery and made a personal donation of $2,200.

National Defense and Security Council held back by unclear legislation: President Sang

The operation of a council set up to oversee the armed forces remains unclear due to the absence of a law to guide ...
 
