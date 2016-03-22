VnExpress International
National Defense and Security Council held back by unclear legislation: President Sang

By Pham Van, Vo Hai   March 22, 2016 | 07:30 pm GMT+7

The operation of a council set up to oversee the armed forces remains unclear due to the absence of a law to guide its function.

vietnams-president-there-still-remain-hindrances-in-armed-force-controlling-power

President Truong Tan Sang. Photo by Giang Huy.

In a report delivered to the National Assembly on March 22, Sang said the National Defense and Security Council's role of overseeing the armed forces is being "hindered" because the duty and jurisdiction of the council are "stipulated in Vietnam’s constitution but not in the country's law".

The National Defense and Security Council is constitutionally empowered to mobilize all forces and potentialities of the country in the cause of national defense.

As chairman of the council, the president acts as commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces.

Sang said that some of the duties of president were outlined in the constitution but did not have specific instructions on how to execute them, including directing the armed forces.

As chairman of the National Defense and Security Council, Sang has contributed essential opinions amid tensions in Vietnam's East Sea at meetings of the Politburo, Central Military Commission and Central Party Police Commission.

During his time as president, Sang promoted 194 military staff and 119 police officers to the position of general.

Sang is scheduled to finish his presidency on early April.

