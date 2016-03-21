VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to step down on April 6

By Vuong Duc Anh   March 21, 2016 | 07:38 pm GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung is scheduled to step down from his position on April 6 to pave the way for his successor who will be appointed the following day.

vietnamese-prime-minister-to-step-down-on-april-6

Vietnam's outgoing Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

The National Assembly will also approve a new President and a National Assembly Chairperson.
The new President will propose a new PM to the 13th National Assembly on April 6, and the NA will issue a decision on the appointment the following day.

For the first time, the new president, chairman of the national assembly, prime minister and chief justice of the People’s Supreme Court will take the oath of office at an inauguration ceremony, according to a regulation that was passed in November last year.

Each official will take the oath of affirmation to the nation, the people and the Constitution. 

During the 12th National Congress held in January, the Party Central Committee recommended Minister of Public Security Tran Dai Quang for president, Vice Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for prime minister and Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan for National Assembly chairperson.

The selection of the country's top positions was scheduled for the first meeting of the new National Assembly in July. By changing this to April, Vietnam hopes to shorten the power gap between the current leaders and their successors.

Tags: Prime Minister National Assembly Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong Nguyen Tan Dung
Read more
EXCLUSIVE-U.N. lifts North Korea sanctions on four ships at China's request

EXCLUSIVE-U.N. lifts North Korea sanctions on four ships at China's request

China orders probe after polluting factory fined just $90

China orders probe after polluting factory fined just $90

Vietnam aims to boost solar energy, reduce coal use

Vietnam aims to boost solar energy, reduce coal use

Aftermath of Hanoi blast

Aftermath of Hanoi blast

Vietnam plans to adopt Law on Access to Information

Vietnam plans to adopt Law on Access to Information

Apple aims to bolster lineup with new iPhone

Apple aims to bolster lineup with new iPhone

US military forces to be stationed in Philippines under new deal

US military forces to be stationed in Philippines under new deal

Vietnamese legislators to consider TPP approval in July

Vietnamese legislators to consider TPP approval in July

 
go to top