Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to step down on April 6

Vietnam's outgoing Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

The National Assembly will also approve a new President and a National Assembly Chairperson.

The new President will propose a new PM to the 13th National Assembly on April 6, and the NA will issue a decision on the appointment the following day.

For the first time, the new president, chairman of the national assembly, prime minister and chief justice of the People’s Supreme Court will take the oath of office at an inauguration ceremony, according to a regulation that was passed in November last year.

Each official will take the oath of affirmation to the nation, the people and the Constitution.

During the 12th National Congress held in January, the Party Central Committee recommended Minister of Public Security Tran Dai Quang for president, Vice Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for prime minister and Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan for National Assembly chairperson.

The selection of the country's top positions was scheduled for the first meeting of the new National Assembly in July. By changing this to April, Vietnam hopes to shorten the power gap between the current leaders and their successors.