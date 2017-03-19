VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag tragedy
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

South Koreans prepare to raise sunken ferry, three years after disaster

'The main reason is to find the nine missing bodies,' said an official, referring to the $75 mln salvage plan.

Malaysian bridge collapse kills, injures Vietnamese workers

So far, police have identified eight injured though more victims may still be found.
 
go to top