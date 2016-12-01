Malaysian bridge collapse kills, injures Vietnamese workers

One Vietnamese worker died and others were injured following the collapse of a Malaysian pedestrian bridge on Thursday, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The victims were building the 70-meter struture when it suddenly collapsed in Kuala Lumpur, the nation's capital.

Recent updates showed that at least nine people were injured, including four Vietnamese, four Bangladeshis and one Malaysian.

“We have yet to ascertain the number of people still trapped under the rubble,” a traffic policeman told local reporters.



Pham Cao Phong, Vietnam’s Ambassador to Malaysia said the embassy is working with local authorities to handle the incident.

The Malaysian police are investigating the cause of the tragedy.

