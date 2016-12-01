VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Malaysian bridge collapse kills, injures Vietnamese workers

By VnExpress   December 1, 2016 | 02:43 pm GMT+7

So far, police have identified eight injured though more victims may still be found.

One Vietnamese worker died and others were injured following the collapse of a Malaysian pedestrian bridge on Thursday, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The victims were building the 70-meter struture when it suddenly collapsed in Kuala Lumpur, the nation's capital.

Recent updates showed that at least nine people were injured, including four Vietnamese, four Bangladeshis and one Malaysian.

“We have yet to ascertain the number of people still trapped under the rubble,” a traffic policeman told local reporters. 

Pham Cao Phong, Vietnam’s Ambassador to Malaysia said the embassy is working with local authorities to handle the incident.

The Malaysian police are investigating the cause of the tragedy.

Related news:

Crew abandon barge after bridge collision in Saigon

Scaffold collapse kills 1, injures 7 in central Vietnam

Tags: bridge collapse Vietnamese tragedy
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top