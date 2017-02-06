The most read Vietnamese newspaper
tradition
Chaos ensues as hundreds compete for lucky balls at Vietnam festival
Despite requests from the culture ministry, violence still broke out at the traditional spring festival in norther Phu Tho Province.
In Saigon, fish stalls pull an all-nighter for God of Wealth Day
Grilled blotched snakehead are a must if you're fishing for a prosperous new year.
Painted buffalo plows a year of good fortune in northern Vietnam
Only the most beautiful beast gets the honor of pulling the first plow of the new year at the Tich Dien Festival.
February 22, 2018 | 08:13 pm GMT+7
Should Vietnam abandon custom of burning paper offerings?
The Lunar New Year is a time for excess fun, food and flowers, but also smoke and ash.
February 11, 2018 | 07:03 pm GMT+7
Dead carp, plastic bags raise pollution questions about Tet ritual in Hanoi
Many fish died as soon as they hit the water, while others choked in plastic bags.
February 08, 2018 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
The 15-hour fish dish that means Tet is arriving in Vietnam
This village prepares thousands of clay pots stuffed with fish to ship across the country and overseas for Lunar New Year.
February 03, 2018 | 08:29 am GMT+7
Tattooed and proud: Chinese women peel away stigmas
Once the mark of criminals or sex workers, for centuries tattoos have been stigmatised in China but the growing influence of celebrity culture is changing all that.
December 26, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Crafting the conical hats that define Vietnamese culture
Here in central Vietnam, the art of making palm-leaf conical hats has lasted for over 300 years.
December 18, 2017 | 01:35 pm GMT+7
Craft villages get busy for Mid-Autumn Festival in Vietnam
Mid-Autumn Festival is coming to town.
September 24, 2017 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Playing with fire: exorcising demons in Vietnam
The ceremony is a proud display of culture, defined by a belief that everything in the universe possesses a soul.
February 17, 2017 | 04:27 pm GMT+7
In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway
While the Tet debate goes on, the festival seems to be quietly disappearing on its own.
February 06, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Want a lucky new lunar year?
Many Vietnamese will do everything to find the perfect lucky charm for the year and chase the bad luck away.
February 05, 2017 | 06:31 pm GMT+7
Last fair before Tet mobbed at traditional northern market
The New Year wouldn't be the same without soaking up the atmosphere at Nua Market.
January 24, 2017 | 10:09 pm GMT+7
'Gold' represents 2016, according to Japanese national poll
A national poll in Japan says the Kanji character for 'gold' best represents the year of 2016.
December 14, 2016 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Strange religious practices during Vietnam's 'Halloween month'
This is the month when spirits of the dead wander the streets of Vietnam.
August 20, 2016 | 01:20 pm GMT+7
