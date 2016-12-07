VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag torture
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Grisly details as California couple deny torturing children

David and Anna Turpin have allegedly locked up and chained their 13 children.

Torture probe launched after 13 siblings held captive in US home

The victims have been found tortured, malnourished, mistreated by their own parents. 

UN expert says Guantanamo torture continuing

The nightmare goes on. 
December 14, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7

After year of 'repression' in Bahrain, West remains silent, Amnesty says

The report accused Western governments, notably the United States and Britain, of remaining silent at Bahrain's systematic abuse of activists.
September 07, 2017 | 09:14 am GMT+7

Dutchman charged in Cambodian child torture case

His Vietnamese partner was also arrested in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday.
December 09, 2016 | 10:02 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese wanted for alleged Cambodian child rape arrested

The man is accused of brutally abusing a two-year-old Cambodian boy.
December 07, 2016 | 10:59 pm GMT+7
 
go to top