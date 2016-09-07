The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
tobacco
US charity hails Vietnam for trying to stub out tobacco use
An estimated 15.6 milllion people smoke in Vietnam, but that number is falling thanks to health awareness efforts.
Big tobacco wins in smoke-friendly SE Asia: watchdog
Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam have some of the world's highest concentrations of tobacco users.
Switching to e-cigs would delay millions of deaths: study
Scientists are still unsure about the potential harms of 'vaping' as an alternative to traditional cigarettes.
October 03, 2017 | 09:01 am GMT+7
India threatens Philip Morris with 'punitive action' over alleged violations
India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has about 100 million smokers.
August 18, 2017 | 02:36 pm GMT+7
Egyptian artist creates portraits out of burnt tobacco
'I wanted to make something good out of something that is considered harmful.'
August 14, 2017 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Smoking costs $1 trillion, soon to kill 8 million a year
That cost far outweighs global revenues from tobacco taxes.
January 10, 2017 | 08:51 am GMT+7
E-cigarettes a 'major public health concern'
These products are now the most commonly used form of tobacco among youth.
December 09, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
Second-hand smoke plagues Vietnam's restaurants: survey
Most restaurant owners say they fear asking customers to put out their cigarettes will hurt business.
November 17, 2016 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
Global tobacco treaty leaders propose ejecting delegates with ties to industry
The proposal could affect delegates sent by countries like China and Vietnam.
November 03, 2016 | 06:01 pm GMT+7
E-cigarettes seen to help smokers quit
"Successful quit attempts increased over the period of time that electronic cigarettes became popular."
September 14, 2016 | 08:28 am GMT+7
15 million Vietnamese still sparking up the tobacco
Vietnam has one of the highest smoking rates in the world.
September 07, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
How to get high the Vietnamese way
When in Vietnam, have fun the native way.
September 06, 2016 | 06:19 am GMT+7
