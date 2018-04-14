Smoking hot: Find out where your nicotine fix comes from

|
Under the scorching sun in the peak of the dry season, hundreds of farmers work non-stop to harvest tobacco leaves from a field in Hoc Mon District on the outskirts of Saigon. Most of them are from the Mekong Delta and come to earn extra income from the tobacco crop, which usually lasts for three months.
|
Giau said she is paid VND130,000 ($6) per day for picking tobacco leaves.
|
“I’ve been here for more than three months for the crop. I get VND6.5 million ($285) each month for watering and weeding the farms and loading leaves,” Teo, 53, said.
|
Nguyen Van Phuoc takes a rest. “It’s too hot these days and I often get tired.”
|
Farmers remove the stalks before bundling the leaves together. Nguyen Thi Thuy says this step takes time and requires skillful hands so her salary is a bit higher than most, at VND210,000 ($9.21) per day.
|
Bundles of tobacco leaves are kept under a canopy for one or two days.
|
“It is quite a process to make tobacco. The bundles are cut into strands and workers need experience to cut them the same size. One worker can produce 300-400 kilos per night,” said Tran Van Duc, who has been doing the job for over 40 years.
|
The cutting stage must be done at night so that farmers can expose the tobacco to the night dew before drying it under the sun the next morning. They have to take turns to watch over the tobacco at night in case the rain comes.
|
“The tobacco should be soft, curly, have a dark yellow shade and the particular smell of tobacco,” said Tai, who has been growing tobacco for more than 10 years in Hoc Mon.
|
Tobacco is pressed onto bamboo frames to dry.
|
After three days and nights in the sun and dew, the tobacco is ready for sale. “The current market price is VND400,000-500,000 per kilo. The tobacco will be distributed around the southern region, and maybe even up north,” said Thanh, a farm owner.