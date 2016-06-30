VnExpress International
Singapore investor strikes it lucky to develop casino near Vietnam’s former capital

Laguna Langco in Thua Thien-Hue Province expects to work with its U.S. partner to start dealing in 2021.

Flooded schools in central Vietnam rush to get back to normal

A clean-up operation is already underway to clear mud and muck from schools.

Technical errors cause 'Chinese' radio jamming in Da Nang: authorities

Speculation about Chinese tampering has been proven unfounded.
July 20, 2016 | 02:37 pm GMT+7

Drought and salinity rock Vietnam's economy in first half of 2016

Vietnam's economy slowed in the first half of 2016 after a historic drought took a heavy toll on the country’s agricultural sector, while mass fish deaths along the central ...
June 30, 2016 | 12:26 pm GMT+7
 
