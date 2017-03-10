The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Thich Nhat Hanh
Documentary about famed Vietnamese Buddhist monk to hit local screens
The release of the film about Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh has been delayed for three months in Vietnam.
Revered Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh leaves Vietnam after one-week visit
The private trip included a night at the pagoda where he spent many years studying and practicing Zen Buddhism.
A tour of the pagoda where Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh will stay in Vietnam
The legendary master started his life as a monk at the old pagoda at the age of 16.
August 31, 2017
Famed Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh returns to Vietnam
The 91-year-old Buddhist monk was in good spirits and is expected to visit his hometown Hue.
August 29, 2017
Vietnamese Zen master film receives high praise ahead of world premiere
Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Inarritu expressed his love of how the movie captures ‘the inexplicable state of being awakened.'
March 10, 2017