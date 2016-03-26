The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Shivering in the tropics: Southeast Asia faces 'cooling crisis'
Energy demand from Vietnam and its neighbors climbed 70 percent from 2000 to 2016.
Philippines a global hotspot for environmental murders
Watchdog says environmental activists are routinely killed in the Southeast Asian countries.
China, Philippines agree to avoid force in flashpoint waters
The two countries have agreed to resolve the waters dispute via talks.
November 16, 2017 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
Indonesia says 1,200 IS operatives in the Philippines
'We must exercise caution, they are killing machines.'
June 04, 2017 | 12:37 pm GMT+7
Appetite in Europe, Philippines may boost Vietnam's 2017 rice exports - USDA
Vietnam's global rice export ranking this year is expected to remain unchanged, trailing behind Thailand and India.
April 20, 2017 | 04:32 pm GMT+7
World loses its appetite for pricey Vietnamese rice
Rice exports are likely to wilt into the fields this year unless global tastes change.
February 25, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Fresh demand from the Philippines expected to boost Vietnam's rice exports
Vietnam is likely to win a deal to supply 250,000 tons of rice to the Philippines.
August 28, 2016 | 02:58 pm GMT+7
Asia sentiment brightens with turnaround in China view
HONG KONG - Sentiment at some of the biggest companies across Asia brightened in the first quarter of 2016, rising from a four-year low registered three months prior, as ...
March 26, 2016 | 10:21 am GMT+7
