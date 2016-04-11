The most read Vietnamese newspaper
'US presence matters' says admiral on carrier in East Sea
The United States is sending its aircraft carrier on a mission through the contested waters, which will include a visit to Vietnam.
Vietnam backs efforts to calm troubled waters after US warship sails near China-occupied island
The U.S. patrol was designed to challenge China's 'excessive maritime claims' in the area.
US warship sails near islands Beijing occupies in troubled waters: officials
A guided-missile destroyer carried out maneuvering operations that challenged 'excessive maritime claims' near the Paracel Islands off Vietnam's central coast.
October 11, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7
China 'strongly dissatisfied' with G7 statement on East, South China Seas
China spokesman said G7 and other nations should refrain from taking positions, after the group called for a demilitarization of 'disputed features.'
May 28, 2017 | 09:27 am GMT+7
Pacific leaders urged to pressure Vietnam over illegal fishing
The Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency asked regional leaders to give Vietnam ‘a clear message’ about repeated offenses.
May 04, 2017 | 08:13 pm GMT+7
The day Vietnam lost a Spratly reef to China
A total of 64 Vietnamese soldiers died defending reefs in the Spratly Archipelago on March 14, 1988, and they lost Gac Ma.
March 14, 2017 | 09:49 am GMT+7
China plans to block foreign ships from waters it claims as its own
Foreign submarines passing through these waters would be required to surface and fly national flags.
February 17, 2017 | 09:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam protests deadly shooting of fisherman by Indonesian navy
One Vietnamese fisherman died and two others were injured.
November 11, 2016 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Vietnam calls for peace, stability as US warship enters flashpoint waters
The foreign ministry says the country respects freedom of navigation under international rules.
October 24, 2016 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam calls for peace maintenance as Russia joins China in military drill in S.China Sea
The joint exercise came after Putin spoke in support for China’s stance in the waters.
September 22, 2016 | 05:42 pm GMT+7
Cambodian opposition MP arrested over 'fake' border map on Facebook
A Cambodian opposition member of parliament has been arrested for posting a map on Facebook professing to show that the government had ceded territory to Vietnam to whip up ...
April 11, 2016 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam drives off Chinese fishing boats for violating waters
Coast guard forces from Quang Binh province chased away six Chinese fishing boats that were operating illegally in Vietnam’s waters on April 7, about 19 nautical miles to the west ...
April 08, 2016 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam stops illegal Chinese fishing activities during 17-day patrol
The seizure of Chinese vessel 13056 near the Gulf of Tonkin on March 31 was the culmination of a 17-day surveillance patrol by Hai Phong's Border Defense Force around the Common ...
April 04, 2016 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
