Vietnam protests deadly shooting of fisherman by Indonesian navy

By VnExpress   November 11, 2016 | 10:49 am GMT+7
In this file photo by Reuters, foreign boats were destroyed in an Indonesian island after being accused of fishing illegally its waters.

One Vietnamese fisherman died and two others were injured.

Vietnam’s foreign ministry has spoken in opposition to Indonesia’s use of force against two Vietnamese fishing boats recently, which led to one death.

The ministry's spokesman Le Hai Binh made the statement at a press conference on Thursday, regarding the incident on October 21 when an Indonesia’s naval ship chased and shot at two Vietnamese fishing boats, injuring three of 13 fishermen on board. One succumbed to serious injuries later.

The Vietnamese boats were operating in the overlapping waters of Vietnam and Indonesia, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vietnam strongly protests the use of force by Indonesia against Vietnamese fishermen and their fishing vessels, Binh said, as cited by the news agency.

The Indonesian forces’ actions are incommensurate with the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia as well as the principles of humanitarian treatment towards fishermen, he said.

Vietnam asks that Indonesian agencies promptly clarify the incident, seriously punish violators, and compensate the Vietnamese fishermen, Binh said.

On November 1, the foreign ministry also sent a note to the Indonesian Embassy to oppose the actions.

The embassy is reportedly working with Indonesian agencies to seek more information and provide assistance to the injured fishermen, who are under treatment, and repatriate the body of the dead victim.

Indonesia has been taking strong measures to protect its territory in recent years, sinking and blowing up boats including those from Vietnam which were accused of poaching in its waters.

