VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag teenager
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Palestinian teen dies in Israeli West Bank arrest raid: officials

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the teenager was 19 years old, while the hospital where he was taken said he had been shot in the head.

Hanoi man could face attempted murder charges for knifing teenage shoplifter

The alleged assailant said he was unable to control his temper when he cornered the boy in his grocery store.

Abortion rate in Vietnam highest in Asia

On average, every woman of a reproductive age undergoes 2.5 abortions.
September 30, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7

Vaping teens more apt to move on to regular cigarettes

Older teens who try electronic cigarettes have six times the odds of trying regular cigarettes within two years than those who never puffed on the devices, a study published on ...
June 13, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7

Next generation ready to break out of the shadows

Tennis fans should intoxicate themselves on the elixir still being served up by the best men's generation to grace the game before the well dries up and mere mortals take over, at ...
May 17, 2016 | 04:11 pm GMT+7
 
go to top