hanoi-man-could-face-attempted-murder-charges-for-knifing-teenage-shoplifter

A man in Hanoi has been arrested after attacking a teenage boy who broke into his house with a long knife, causing serious injuries.

Le Minh Phuong, 50, is accused of repeatedly attacking Nguyen Dang Tung, 15, after the boy broke into his two-story house and tried to steal from the grocery store on the first floor.

Le Minh Phuong and the long knife he used to attack the teenage boy who broke into his house in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of the police

Phuong’s wife, Nguyen Thi Bich Lien, told VnExpress on Monday that the incident happened at midnight on November 23 when her family was sleeping on the second floor.

After hearing a strange noise from the store, she woke up to see her husband holding a long knife and heading downstairs to deal with the burglar on his own.

“We didn't dare to turn on the light or scream because we were scared the burglar might be dangerous,” she said.

After around ten minutes, she heard the boy asking Phuong to stop so she ran downstairs and turned on the light to find Tung, their neighbor, sitting by the door covered in blood.

Phuong told police that he had been unable to control his temper because his grocery store had been robbed many times before.

Legally speaking, Phuong's actions cannot be considered “self-defense” as he repeatedly attacked the boy with a weapon until he collapsed, which could mean he will be charged with attempted murder, said Nguyen Dac Thuc, a Hanoi-based lawyer. Otherwise he will be charged with aggravated assault, said the lawyer.

Tung will face charges for theft.