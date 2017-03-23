VnExpress International
Huge fire engulfs Taiwanese garment factory in southern Vietnam

No casualties were reported, but the fire was still blazing four hours after it broke out.

Stinky business: Taiwanese company caught dumping pig carcasses into Saigon River

The firm is fingered in an alleged once-in-two-decades fish death.
 
