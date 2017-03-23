huge-fire-engulfs-taiwanese-garment-factory-in-southern-vietnam

Firefighters were battling a massive blaze that erupted at a Taiwanese garment factory in southern Vietnam on Thursday morning.

No casualties were reported, but officials said they had requested support from the regional army.

The fire started on the top floor of a five-story building where garment firm Kwong Lung - Meko stores fabric in the southern city of Can Tho, forcing hundreds of workers to flee, a VnExpress reporter said from the scene.

The fire has destroyed everything in the workshops and we are still unsure of the extent of the damage, said a Taiwanese executive who gave his name as Lai. "When I went inside, everything was ruined," he said.

More than 100 firefighters and dozens of fire engines were dispatched to stop the fire from spreading.

By mid-day, the building was still covered in black smoke visible from about 3 kilometers away.

Vo Thanh Thong, chairman of the People's Committee in Can Tho, said authorities had requested the regional military force to provide assistance.

Four hours after the fire broke out, the flames were still raging, said Nguyen Van Tuan, a district official.

Hundreds of workers fled from the building after the huge fire broke out on Thursday morning. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long

Kwong Lung - Meko specializes in feather processing and garment production. Its factory covers about 17,000 m2 and has more than 1,300 workers in the Tra Noc Industrial Zone, about 15km from downtown Can Tho.

Related news:

> Fire erupts at 'Kong: Skull Island' premiere in Saigon

> Explosion injures two at Vietnam power plant