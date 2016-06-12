VnExpress International
North Korean foreign minister visits Sweden amid summit speculation

Sweden, which is not a member of the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, has been mentioned as a potential location for a possible face-to-face meeting ...

Danish police find decapitated head of Swedish journalist

Prosecutors believe a Danish submarine inventor killed Kim Wall as part of a sexual fantasy.

Swedish prosecutors drop rape probe against WikiLeaks's Assange

Assange has denied the rape allegations which could see him extradited to the U.S. and tried over leaking U.S. classified information.
May 19, 2017 | 05:47 pm GMT+7

Stockholm attack suspect 'confesses to terrorist crime' - lawyer

Akilov was arrested several hours after the attack.
April 11, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7

Swedish police arrest man over truck attack which killed four

Unconfirmed local media reports say the man is from Uzbekistan.
April 08, 2017 | 05:37 pm GMT+7

Three killed as truck drives into crowd in Swedish capital - police

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said everything indicated that the truck driven into a crowd in Stockholm was an act of terrorism.
April 07, 2017 | 09:27 pm GMT+7

Sweden fans could be left stranded by airline strike

Thousands of Swedish soccer fans planning to travel to France for the European championship could be left stranded if a strike by pilots at Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is not ...
June 12, 2016 | 09:25 pm GMT+7
 
