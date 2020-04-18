VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam gifts 100,000 face masks to Sweden

By Nguyen Quy   April 18, 2020 | 12:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam gifts 100,000 face masks to Sweden
Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung (R) gives a box symbolizing a batch of face masks to Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe, April 17, 2020. Photo Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Vietnamese government has gifted 100,000 antibacterial masks to Sweden, supporting the nation’s ongoing Covid-19 fight.

Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung handed over the made-in-Vietnam masks Friday in a symbolic gesture to Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Dung said Vietnam stands ready to cooperate, exchange experience and join hands with other countries, including Sweden in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dung emphasized international cooperation and unity as key to protecting people’s health.

The Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam, Ann Mawe, thanked the Vietnamese government and its citizens for their help, saying it signified the traditional and friendly relationship between the two countries.

She applauded Vietnam's outstanding performance in the battle against the pandemic and expressed her hope that united efforts will help countries defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sweden has reported over 13,000 infection cases and 1,400 deaths as of Saturday morning.

The same day, Construction Minister Pham Hong Ha also made a symbolic handover of 5,000 tons of rice to Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera, assisting the island nation’s Covid-19 fight.  

Vietnam has been donating over a million of thousands of antibacterial face masks and other medical supplies to countries worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.

Vietnam has also sent medical equipment to Cambodia, China, Indonesia and Laos.

Vietnamese companies are capable of producing eight million antibacterial cloth face masks a day, and the government has allowed their export after domestic demand is met.

Vietnam has not confirmed any new Covid-19 infection since Thursday morning, keeping its total count at 268. Of these, 201 have been discharged and 67 are active patients.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reached 210 countries and territories, with reported deaths surpassing 154,000.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam sees no new Covid-19 infections Sunday morning

Vietnam sees no new Covid-19 infections Sunday morning

Active Covid-19 cases down to 40 as five more recover in Hanoi

Active Covid-19 cases down to 40 as five more recover in Hanoi

PM extends shutdown of bars, karaoke parlors in Covid-19 fight

PM extends shutdown of bars, karaoke parlors in Covid-19 fight

See more
Tags: Vietnam face masks Covid-19 pandemic medical supplies Sweden European nations global pandemic novel coronavirus
 
Read more
Vietnam keeps Covid-19 slate clean Saturday evening

Vietnam keeps Covid-19 slate clean Saturday evening

Covid-19 seesaw: British man tests negative after post-discharge positive diagnosis

Covid-19 seesaw: British man tests negative after post-discharge positive diagnosis

The poor look out for peers in Covid-19 times

The poor look out for peers in Covid-19 times

Three foreign patients released from HCMC Covid-19 hospitals

Three foreign patients released from HCMC Covid-19 hospitals

Vietnamese women more vulnerable to Covid-19 than men

Vietnamese women more vulnerable to Covid-19 than men

HCMC extends school closure in Covid-19 safety measure

HCMC extends school closure in Covid-19 safety measure

Vietnam 9th safest place in Asia-Pacific amid Covid-19 pandemic, study finds

Vietnam 9th safest place in Asia-Pacific amid Covid-19 pandemic, study finds

Vietnamese-Canadian doctor in Quebec succumbs to Covid-19

Vietnamese-Canadian doctor in Quebec succumbs to Covid-19

 
go to top