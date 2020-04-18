Vietnam goes two days straight with no new Covid-19 case

Of the total, 70 are active patients and the remaining 198 have all been discharged from hospitals, the Ministry of Health announced early Saturday.

Among those that are still in hospitals, 66 are Vietnamese and the rest are foreigners. 13 of them have tested negative once and four got the result twice.

For now, Ha Loi Village in Hanoi’s Me Linh District is the nation’s biggest hotspot with 13 active cases related. The village of nearly 11,000 residents has been locked down for mass testing since April 7. For the past three days, there has been no new case detected in the village.

The Covid-19 pandemic is now available in 210 countries and territories, and reported deaths have surpassed 154,000.