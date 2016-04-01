VnExpress International
North Korean foreign minister visits Sweden amid summit speculation

Sweden, which is not a member of the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, has been mentioned as a potential location for a possible face-to-face meeting ...

Around 50 leaders set for Paris climate summit

 Around 2,000 people from government and the private sector are expected in Paris climate summit. 

Trump likely to visit China during November Asia trip - U.S. official

He's also set to attend the U.S.-ASEAN summit in the Philippines and the APEC summit in Vietnam. 
September 13, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7

African, EU leaders meet for migration summit

European nations are keen to offer development aid and funding to their African partners.
August 28, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7

G20 battle lines drawn over climate, trade

It's expected to be the stormiest G20 summit in years.
July 05, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7

China champions globalization with new Silk Road summit

Analysts are skeptical that the Asian giant can take the lead in global commerce.
May 11, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7

Obama to make history, stirs debate with Hiroshima visit

Barack Obama will on Friday becomes the first U.S. president to visit Hiroshima, site of the world's first atomic bombing, a gesture Washington and Tokyo hope will showcase their ...
May 27, 2016 | 08:13 am GMT+7

S. Korea says North fired missile, as US hosts nuclear talks

North Korea fired another short-range missile off its east coast on Friday, South Korean officials said, as global leaders met in Washington to discuss the threat of Pyongyang's ...
April 01, 2016 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
 
