PM Phuc to share Vietnam’s vision for global economy at G20 summit

He will have bilateral meetings with several leaders at the Osaka summit and also pay an official visit to Japan between June 27 and July 1, Le Thi Thu Hang, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman, said Thursday.

Phuc’s speech at the summit will share Vietnam’s vision, ideas and efforts for resolving economic issues on an international scale, as well as promoting peace, prosperity and development, she said.

"[The PM’s attendance] affirms Vietnam’s active stance on international integration as well as the international community’s acknowledgement of the nation’s reputation and status as a reliable partner exercising its responsibility for peace, security and development in the region," she said.

The PM’s visit to Japan seeks to strengthen the relationship between Vietnam and Japan, including enhancing bilateral cooperation at both regional and international forums, Hang said.

Japan was the largest foreign direct investor in Vietnam last year, with a registered investment of $8.59 billion, accounting for 24.2 percent of the total, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

This will be the fourth time that Vietnam attends a G20 summit in the last decade.